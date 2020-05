India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited areas hardest hit by the region's most powerful cyclone in decades.

Modi surveyed the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan from the air - before announcing financial aid for affected regions.

At least 96 people were killed when Amphan hit India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities are struggling to restore road links and electricity to millions of homes.

Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.