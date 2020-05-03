India at 142 on World Press Freedom Index over Kashmir blackout

India has dropped two places on the World Press Freedom Index, now ranking at 142 out of 180 countries.

Reporters Without Borders says a communications blackout in Indian-administered Kashmir, which made it increasingly difficult for journalists to report on what is happening in the region, played a significant role in that shift.

Their report calls the area a "vast open prison".

Yet, India's government maintains there is nothing short of absolute media freedom.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.