US accuses China of coronavirus research hacking: Live updates

China-linked hackers are breaking into organisations in the United States carrying out research into the coronavirus infection, also known as COVID-19, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, warning both scientists and public health officials to be on the lookout for cyber-theft.

Brazil has confirmed a daily record 11,385 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 749 new deaths, according to data from the country's health ministry, pushing the number of infections to at least 188,974 and more than 13,000 deaths to become the sixth hardest-hit country in the world.

US states are beginning to restart their economies after months of paralysing coronavirus lockdowns, but an expert from the Harvard Global Health Institute warned that COVID-19 cases could re-emerge weeks after the reopening, reiterating a similar warning by Dr Rick Brick, a government whistleblower from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

More than 4.34 million people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus to date, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 296,000 have died - at least 83,791 of them in the US. About 1.6 million people have recovered.

Thursday, May 14

01:18 GMT - Whistleblower: US could face virus rebound 'darkest winter'

America faces the "darkest winter in modern history" unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

Immunologist Dr Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance on Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Aspects of his complaint about early administration handling of the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive of a company that manufactures, respirator masks.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," Bright says in his prepared testimony posted on the House committee website. "If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities."

01:02 GMT - Mexico's total deaths from coronavirus rise to 4,220

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,862 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, along with 294 additional deaths, slightly lower than the country's record number of daily fatalities reported the day before, Reuters news agency reported.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 40,186 and 4,220 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

People sit bundled up against the cold after spending the night waiting for news of relatives being treated for suspected COVID-19, outside the Mexico General Hospital, in Mexico City [Rebecca Blackwell/AP]

00:48 GMT - Canada, US likely to extend travel restrictions until June 21

Canada and the United States appear likely to extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian government source and a top US official told Reuters news agency.

The two neighboring countries had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions until May 21 as cases of the disease continued to rise in both nations. Canada is now pressing for the measures to remain for another month.

"It's too early to lift the restrictions, so we're working toward an extension," said one Canadian government source, describing the talks with Washington as positive.

Chad Wolf, acting US Department of Homeland Security secretary, also said later on Wednesday that restrictions across the borders with Canada and Mexico would likely be extended.

00:35 GMT - China reports 3 new cases from mainland, no new imported infections

China's National Health Commission reported on Thursday at least three new cases of the coronavirus cases in the country as of the end of Wednesday - down from seven cases the previous day.

The health agency also said none of the cases were imported.

Of the 82,929 total cases officially reported in China, 78,195 have recovered and 101 remain active, while 4,633 have died.

China reported no new imported cases as of the end of Wednesday [Ng Han Guan/AP]

00:01 GMT - Spokesman for Mexican foreign minister has coronavirus

The chief spokesman for Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has tested positive for the coronavirus and an official in the president's office has died of the disease, bringing the pandemic closer to the inner circle of government.

The spokesman, Roberto Velasco Alvarez, a close aide to Ebrard, said he had COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Mexico has recorded more than 38,000 infections and close to 4,000 deaths due to the virus.

I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.