George Floyd: US protests over police brutality intensify - Live

Another round of protests is gripping major cities across the United States against police brutality and violence, especially against unarmed Black people.

Several states have called in National Guard troops to help quell the protests, with some turning violent with fires and looting. Cities nationwide have also implemented curfews, but protesters appear undeterred.

Protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have pledged to stay in the streets until all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, are charged. Floyd died on Monday after a white officer pinned his neck to the ground. The officer - Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers have not been charged.

Trump orders Pentagon to put military police on alert, saying they may be deployed to Minnesota.

Latest updates:

Sunday, May 31

00:40 GMT - Protesters in Minneapolis run after man believed to have a knife

Calls of "he's got a knife" rang out as a large group of protesters, roughly 100, followed a man out of the protest.

Many in the group were yelling "let him go". Before getting out of the parking lot where he was walking, another man ran up and sprayed him with what appeared to be mace.

"I saw somebody run that way after him, [onto Lake Street] but I don't know if he got caught," said one witness.

Calls of "he's got a knife" rang out as a large group of protesters, roughly 100, followed a man out of the #Minneapolisprotest



Many in the group were yelling "let him go." Before getting out of the parking lot, another man ran up and sprayed him with what appeared to be mace. pic.twitter.com/GYdsPhYQEE — Lucien Formichella (@lucien_form) May 31, 2020

00:05 GMT - Protests intensify in Texas

As anger over the death of Floyd intensified in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said he was sending more than 1,500 state troopers to cities where demonstrations were taking place.

Abbott said in a news release Saturday that troopers are being sent to Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says on Twitter that nearly 200 people were arrested Friday and most will be charged with obstructing a roadway as several protesters blocked an interstate and a highway.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Austin on Saturday outside police headquarters and then marched along Interstate 35.

00:00 GMT - Protesters confront police in Chicago

Protesters were confronting police in Chicago, Illinois, for a second night as anger about police violence and the death of Floyd grew.

More than 100 arrests were made on Friday night in relation to the protests, police said.

Saturday, May 30

23:50 GMT - Protests grip New York City for third night

Protesters rallied in New York City for a third night on Saturday, marching and blocking traffic on the highway.

Several thousand peacefully protested in Union Square and outside Brooklyn's Prospect Park. Later in the day, as protesters confronted police, video posted online showed officers pushing some protesters to the ground.

Big turnout outside Prospect Park for another #georgefloyd protest in Brooklyn, one of several happening across the city today. "Are we tired? No!/ Are we gonna stop? No!" pic.twitter.com/GKFOUBv6IZ — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) May 30, 2020

The mayor said he was upset by videos in which "protesters were handled very violently" by police and by reports that a state senator and member of the state Assembly were among the people sprayed with irritating chemicals by officers.

Dozens have been arrested over the three days of protest, according to authorities.

23:20 GMT - Protesters rally in Atlanta

Hundreds of people rallied outside the mansion of the governor of Georgia.

Video and photos shared on social media showed protesters blocking the road in front of the Atlanta building, chanted "hands up, don't shoot!"

According to The Associated Post news agency, the governor, Brian Kemp, was not home on Saturday evening.

Protest outside Gov's Mansion in Atlanta got a little testy a few minutes ago; crowd moved from the sidewalk to the street & blocked traffic. Now people are raising their hands #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/57SygLf6aI — Beau Evans (@beauvans) May 30, 2020

Atlanta's mayor has announced a 9pm (01:00 GMT) curfew in the city that will last until sunrise Sunday morning.

Protests turned violent as outrage over Floyd's death intensified outside the headquarters of CNN on Friday night.

22:30 GMT - Minneapolis city leaders call for state's attorney general to be named special prosecutor

Community leaders and organisers have told Al Jazeera they want Keith Ellison to handle the case as they do not trust Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to do so.

Local media also reported that six of the city council's 13 members have supported that call.

Ellison, who is Black and was also the first Muslim US congressman before being elected Minnesota attorney general, has good ties with the community, organisers have told Al Jazeera.

22:15 GMT - Protests erupt outside White House for second night

Protester have gathered outside the White House for a second night, demanding an end to police violence and to protest against US President Donald Trump, who has been accused of inciting and glorifying violence.

Trump said on Saturday that he is a "friend and ally to every American".

"I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace. Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos are the missions at hand," Trump said in Florida, where he was watching the launching of the SpaceX rocket.

Without evidence, the president has blamed "radical left" protesters for the violence.

The White House was placed on lockdown on Friday evening as protesters tore down barricades outside the White House. Those barricades were several feet in front the fence that surrounds the president's residence.

22:25 GMT - Ohio calls in National Guard

The governor of Ohio has called in the National Guard to support local authorities as protests continue to rage in Columbus and Cleveland.

The mayors of both cities announced 10pm (02:00 GMT) curfews.

Governor Mike DeWine said Saturday that the vast majority of protesters want "simply to be heard" and focus attention on the death of Floyd.

But the governor adds that sadly the calls for justice and change are "being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals." He says that "acts of violence cannot, and will not, be tolerated."

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he believes racism "is a public health and safety crisis" and he wants to see a more equitable city, but "we are now at a point that we can no longer tell who is protesting for change and an end to racism and who has only chaos and destruction in mind."

22: 20 GMT - Denver imposes curfew

The mayor of Denver, Colorado, has ordered a nighttime a curfew as demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis entered a third day.

Mayor Michael Hancock said Saturday that the Colorado National Guard would help enforce the 8pm to 5am (02:00 - 11:00 GMT) curfew.

Downtown Denver has seen protests for two nights, with tense moments between demonstrators and police. Authorities have fired tear gas, flash grenades and pepper pellets. Some protesters have broken windows of businesses.

22:00 GMT - George Floyd protests: Minnesota fully mobilises National Guard

The governor of Minnesota, where protests have erupted over police brutality and the death of George Floyd during the last week, has fully mobilised the National Guard to Minneapolis for the first time in state history.

Governor Tim Walz said the deployment comes as part of an effort to help quell the protests, which have often started off peaceful before descending into chaos, with fires and looting - violence he largely blamed on outsiders.

Read more here.

A man reacts as he confronts National Guard members guarding an area of Minneapolis, Minnesota [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the protests in the United States over the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath in Louisville, Kentucky, and Lucien Formichella in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here are a few things to get caught up:

George Floyd, unarmed 46-year-old Black man, died on Monday after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground for several minutes. Floyd can be heard on a bystander video repeatedly pleading with officers, saying "I can't breathe." He eventually goes motionless with the officer's knee still on his neck. ( You can read about the deadly incident here .)

here The four officers involved in the incident were fired. Derek Chauvin, the white officer, who pinned Floyd down has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protesters demand the three other protesters be charged as well.

Protests - some violent - have since erupted nationwide as demonstrators rally for justice for Floyd and all unarmed Black people killed by police.

See the updates from Friday night's protests here.