George Floyd: Curfews extended as US protests spread - Live

Protests continue to spread as more cities impose curfews and states call in the National Guard.

Cities brace for another night of unrest as protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody and other acts of police violence intensify.

Protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, demand all officers involved in Floyd's death be charged.

National Guard activated in several major US cities, but protesters appear undeterred.

Latest updates:

Sunday, May 30

21:30 GMT - Where have protests against police brutality taken place?

21:15 GMT - Michael Jordan: We have had enough

Former NBA star Michael Jordan said in a statement that he is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry."

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," Jordan said. "Everyone one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

21:10 GMT - Atlanta extends curfew

Atlanta's mayor extended a curfew another night on Sunday, and Georgia's governor authorised up to 3,000 National Guard troops to be deployed across the state to respond if needed to protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Guard soldiers had helped enforce a 9pm (01:00 GMT) curfew Saturday in Atlanta, where violence has marred otherwise peaceful protests since Friday. Governor Brian Kemp said more would be ready Sunday for demonstrations planned in Athens, Savannah and other cities.

People take part in a Black Lives Matters protest during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma [Nick Oxford/Reuters]

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order Sunday extending the curfew in the city, according to text and email notifications sent to residents. It takes effect at 9pm Sunday and will end at sunrise Monday.

Atlanta police said Sunday they had arrested more than 150 people overnight as protesters threw rocks at officers and broke windows in the downtown area. That brought the total number of arrests during two nights of protests to nearly 230.

21:00 GMT - Philadelphia to close off large parts of city centre

Officials in Philadelphia announced plans to close off much of the centre of the city Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.

But television news helicopter footage Sunday afternoon showed people running into multiple stores in northeast Philadelphia, well outside the city centre, and emerging with merchandise as disorder continued for a second day elsewhere in the city.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said much of Center City would be blocked off, affecting roads, bridges and expressway entrances and exits, as well as the city's transit agency. The Ben Franklin bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, was closed until further notice.

An 8pm (00:00 GMT) curfew in the city announced earlier was moved up to 6pm (22:00 GMT) Sunday, and retail establishments were ordered to close immediately with people cleaning or securing vandalised properties ordered to finish up and return home by 5pm (21:00 GMT) so that the curfew could be enforced.

Local television showed live aerial shots for more than an hour Sunday afternoon of people running from store to store in strip malls in northeast Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, emerging with armfuls of merchandise as police units tried to keep up.

20:55 GMT - San Francisco extends

San Francisco's mayor and police chief said Sunday the city's 8pm (03:00 GMT) curfew would be extended indefinitely and that people who are out after that time would be stopped.

Mayor London Breed said Governor Gavin Newsom had approved sending in about 200 extra officers from other agencies.

20:30 GMT - Protests spread to European football

England footballer Jadon Sancho joined protests across German football at the weekend by lifting his jersey after scoring to reveal a T-shirt with the handwritten message "Justice for George Floyd" on the front.

Sancho was shown a yellow card for his gesture which came after he scored the second goal for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn on Sunday.

Earlier, Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring in Borussia Moenchengladbach's win over Union Berlin.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram kneels after celebrating their second goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) [Martin Meissner/Reuters]

The Gladbach forward scored in the first half and then dropped his left knee to the ground and rested his right arm on his right thigh as he bowed his head in reflection. He spent five seconds in this position before getting up again to continue.

"No explanation needed," Gladbach said on Twitter with a picture of Thuram kneeling.

08:15 GMT - DC mayor blames "organised group" for violence

The mayor of the nation's capital said Sunday that violence and vandalism from the previous night's protests were committed by "an organised group that appeared more bent on destruction than protest."

Muriel Bowser also acknowledged what she described as the legitimate grievances of the peaceful protesters.

Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham toured the city around 3am (07:00 GMT) Sunday, assessing dozens of broken windows, damaged storefronts and a few looted shops.

In a news conference Sunday, Newsham said 17 protesters were arrested, and he expected more arrests as police go over security camera footage.

A contingent of 500 members of the DC National Guard remain on standby and will continue to be deployed to assist local security, Bowser said.

____________________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the protests in the US over the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath in Louisville, Kentucky, Lucien Formichella in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Creede Newton in Washington, DC.

Here are a few things to get caught up:

George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, died on Monday after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground for several minutes. Floyd can be heard on a bystander video repeatedly pleading with officers, saying "I can't breathe." He eventually becomes motionless with the officer's knee still on his neck. ( You can read about the deadly incident here .)

The four officers involved in the incident were fired. Derek Chauvin, the white officer who pinned Floyd down, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protesters demand the three other officers be charged, as well.

Protests - some violent - have since erupted nationwide as demonstrators rally for justice for Floyd and all unarmed Black people killed by police.

See the updates from Friday and Saturday night's protests here and here.