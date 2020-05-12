Fauci: Consequences could be serious if US states reopen too soon

Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States government's top infectious disease expert, warned on Tuesday that "the consequences could be really serious" if cities and states reopen the US economy too quickly with the coronavirus still spreading.

More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee.

"There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation you will see some cases appear," Fauci said.

And if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, "my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," he added. "The consequences could be really serious."

He said opening too soon "could turn the clock back," and that not only would cause "some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery."

Experts in self-quarantine

Fauci was among the top experts testifying via video conference after putting himself in quarantine because a White House staffer tested positive for the virus. The chairman of the committee, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander also put himself in quarantine after an aide tested positive and will participate by video, too.

Alexander said during his opening remarks that "what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough."

Besides Fauci, other other experts included FDA Commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn and Dr Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - both in self-quarantine - and Aderimal Brett Giroir, the coronavirus "testing czar" at the Department of Health and Human Services.

US Senators and staff listen to Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as he speaks remotely during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response [Win McNamee/Reuters]

The health committee hearing offered a very different setting from the White House coronavirus taskforce briefings the administration witnesses have all participated in. Most significantly, Trump was not controlling the agenda. The White House has blocked Fauci from testifying before a committee of the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

Eyeing the November elections, Trump has been eager to restart the economy, urging on protesters who oppose their state governors' stay-at-home orders and expressing his own confidence that the coronavirus will fade away as warmer weather advances and Americans return to work and other pursuits.

The US has seen at least 1.3 million infections and nearly 81,000 confirmed deaths from the virus, the highest toll in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

States reopen without meeting benchmark

A recent Associated Press news agency review determined that 17 states did not meet a key White House benchmark for loosening restrictions - a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates. Yet many of those have begun to reopen or are about to do so, including Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.

Of the 33 states that have had a 14-day downward trajectory of either cases or positive test rates, 25 are partially opened or moving to reopen within days, the AP analysis found. Other states that have not seen a 14-day decline, remain closed despite meeting some benchmarks.

A majority of Americans, meanwhile, disapprove of protests that have popped up in several states against restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, according to a recent poll that also suggested the still-expansive support for such limits - including restaurant closures and stay-at-home orders - has dipped in recent weeks.

The survey, published on Monday, by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 55 percent of Americans disapprove of the protests while 31 percent approve of the demonstrations.

As some states have begun to slowly ease restrictions on businesses and individuals, the poll suggested that 71 percent of Americans favour requiring people to stay in their homes except for essential errands. Support for such measures was down slightly from 80 percent two weeks earlier.