EU urges end to lockdown as tourism industry collapses

The European Union wants people to start planning their summer holidays and get economies moving again.

It is urging the reopening of borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

France, Austria and Switzerland have already said they will start relaxing controls as early as this weekend.

Germany and some other EU members aim to completely end border restrictions by June 15.

But some countries are not convinced.

Spain - with the world's fourth-highest number of infections - is set to keep borders shut until at least July.

A $160bn question for the EU is how to reopen safely. Tourism makes up 10 percent of the EU's GDP, providing more than 50 million jobs.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Paris, France.