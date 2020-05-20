UN envoy warns foreign backers will worsen Libyan conflict

UN envoy says influx of foreign mercenaries, arms will intensify war and hurt civilians the most.

by

    The UN's acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams has warned that an influx of foreign support for the two rival sides is threatening to intensify the fighting.

    The number of civilian casualties has been growing over the past month as forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar continue their year-long campaign to seize Tripoli from the UN-recognised government.

    Forces allied to the Government of National Accord have taken two towns near Tunisia's border from Haftar.

    Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN, New York, US.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

