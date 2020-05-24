Eid: end of Ramadan celebrations go virtual amid coronavirus

As Ramadan comes to a close, most countries around the world are set to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr, the occasion symbolising the end of the holy month, on Sunday.

In African nations like Kenya, Nigeria and Somalia, Eid was celebrated on Saturday, while India will be observing the holiday on Monday in most of its states.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyse human movement around the world, Eid is very unlikely to resemble that of previous years.

Many Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey, Qatar, Indonesia have suspended most Eid-related activities, including morning prayers.

In Saudia Arabia, authorities have allowed prayers with no worshippers, similar to steps taken throughout the Ramadan period this year.

Minority Muslim populations such as in North and Latin America, will also be celebrating the occasion under lockdowns and other related restrictions.

"This year the celebration of Eid will be sad," Fuad Musa of the Islamic Centre of Chile in Santiago, told Al Jazeera.

"On one hand there is the joy that comes after [Ramadan] the month of fasting ends, but it will be strange because we remember how the festivities was in previous years ... where we all gather, dress up in the mornings, carry out our prayers," he added.

There are over 5 million coronavirus cases globally more than 341,000 deaths.

Virtual Eid activities

As a result of COVID-19, Muslims organisations and individuals are finding technological and virtual alternatives to keep Eid traditions alive such virtual sermons, social media celebrations and online concerts.

The Islamic centre where Musa works has in previous years invited Muslim scholars from the Middle East on to give lectures on Eid, attended in person by many in the Chilean Muslim community - established for more than 100 years in the South American nation.

However, due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic, Musa said there was no choice but to listen to the invited scholar via video conferencing.

"We will first pray, then listen to the Sheikh [scholar], we then might show our food and sweets online [I’m not sure]. We have never done this before, so I cannot tell you how exactly it will turn out, as we are making the path as we walk."

One of the many virtual iftar's held by RTP this past Ramadan under the #MyOpenIftar campaign [Courtesy of Ramadan Tent Project]

In the United Kingdom, the Ramadan Tent Project (RTP) which has organised successful iftars (breaking fast events) in the past, and online ones this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, called #MyOpenIftar - the group will continue to turn to "innovate means to keep the spirit alive" for Eid, RTP's Head of Media Rohmah Ahmed told Al Jazeera.

"Our virtual Eid celebration will include everything from children’s activities of story-telling and crafts, exercise classes and highlights from #MyOpenIftar throughout Ramadan."

The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US-based civil rights group, also announced it will use creative online tools to organise American Muslims to celebrate Eid.

The event titled "#QuarantEid", is requesting people to send photos and videos which will CAIR staff will compile and share digitally, including on social media.

"We want to encourage people to celebrate eventhough they are physically apart", Edward Mitchell, deputy executive director of CAIR told Al Jazeera.

"The idea is to take a picture, highlighting something positive, something you are grateful for on this very unusual Eid ... share with your friends and the community, something fun," he added.

The photos will be shared on CAIR's website, and their social media platforms.

In the United Arab Emirates, in the capital Abu Dhabi, the city's Department of Culture and Tourism announced a series of live online concerts to from May 23 to May 25, local media outlet Khaleej Times reported.

Singers and performers from across the Middle East will perform including Iraqi singer and star Kadim Al Sahir, whose act will be live-streamed on Youtube on Sunday.

Eid charity drives

Distribution of food and other basic goods in poor communities, and to less-well to do individuals, is an important custom that takes place on Eid-ul-fitr.

Like previous years, RTP's Ahmed said the group will has distributed food and other necessities ahead of Eid with their partners Launchgood, an online fundraising platform.

"We have also been able to continue feeding vulnerable communities during lockdown, by providing hundreds of hot meals and sweet treats ahead of the Eid celebrations," she added.

Previously, food would be distributed on site at RTP tents, where people would attend the groups' Eid events.

Due to the pandemic, this year, Ahmed said: "Volunteers have reached out to local mosques, restaurants and housing associations to get these distributed for us, as they have official processes in place to distribute the meals under social distancing guidelines."

Sweet treats and cards distributed by Ramadan Tent Project for Eid celebrations [Courtesy of Ramadan Tent Project]

Similarly, the United Mission for Relief and Development, a non-profit charity, based out of Washington D.C, has had to adjust their methods to cater for poor and vulnerable communities this Eid holiday.

Abdul Ghani Ismail, UMR representative in Kenya, organised local volunteers and staff using virtual means on Saturday, to spearhead local distribution basic necessities and toys to children in different towns in the east African nation.

"In the time before the pandemic, I would myself go and supervise the distribution of food and Eid gifts to our local branches in different parts of Kenya," Ismail told Al Jazeera from the capital Nairobi, calling it his "ethical" duty and upmost responsibility to be present during these food drives.

However, restrictions set by the Kenyan government meant this year he could not travel outside Nairobi, and was forced to fulfill his responsibilities from the capital - making use of Zoom, Skype and WhatsApp.

UMR Staff and volunteers distributing food and other basic necessities on Eid in the town of Garissa, Kenya [Courtesy of UMR]

He said the group also distributed Zakat-ul-fitr, a monetary sum that is distributed to those in need before Eid prayers, in the Kenyan towns of Garissa and Wajir, the UMR representative said.

The people receiving the gifts and necessities included orphans, single-parent (women) families and disabled people, he added.

Ismail was also unable to meet his his family in Eastleigh, a neighbourhood in Nairobi, and had to contact them online. Eastleigh has been under lockdown since earlier this month due to surge in coronavirus cases.

Kenya has 1192 COVID-19 cases to date with 50 deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.