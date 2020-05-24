Eid al-Fitr celebrated under coronavirus lockdown: Live updates

Iraq's health ministry reported the steepest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 308 new infections since the government began recording cases in late February. As the country welcomes Eid al-Fitr, marking Islam's holiest month of Ramadan, it has reported at least 4,200 cases and 152 deaths.

Turkey's health minister announced 32 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 4,308. Fahrettin Koca also reported 1,186 confirmed infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest number of the week, pushing the nationwide total to 55,686. An Eid al-Fitr weekend lockdown has been imposed in Turkey.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, reported 949 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide total to 21,745 with 1,351 deaths. As Indonesians head out to shop in preparation for Eid celebration, a major market in Central Java was shut due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 5.28 million people around the world are now confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 340,000 people have died globally, while more than two million people have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, May 24

01:01 GMT - Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine trial has 50% chance of success - report

The University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine trial has only a 50 percent chance of success as the coronavirus cases ebb in Britain, the professor co-leading the development of the vaccine told the Telegraph newspaper.

Adrian Hill, director of Oxford's Jenner Institute, which has teamed up with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to develop the vaccine, ChAdOx1, said that an upcoming trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatened to return "no result" due to low transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

"It's a race against the virus disappearing, and against time", Hill told the British newspaper. "At the moment, there's a 50 percent chance that we get no result at all." HUman trials of the vaccine started in April.

00:40 GMT - Greece reports two coronavirus fatalities

Two fatalities from COVID-19 were reported in Greece during the most recent 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to 171, AP news agency reported quoting health authorities.

Another three new infections have been recorded since Friday afternoon, raising the nation’s total to 2,876. The number of patients on ventilators stands at 20, while 99 have left intensive care.

Greek authorities say they have performed 152,998 tests for the disease.

00:10 GMT - Brazil registers 965 new coronavirus deaths, cases hit 347,398

Brazil registered 965 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013, the Ministry of Health said.

The country now has 347,398 confirmed cases, according to the ministry, up 16,508 from Friday, when it surpassed Russia to become the world's virus hot spot behind the United States.

00:01 GMT - Argentina extends lockdown for Buenos Aires until June 7

Argentina extended a mandatory lockdown for the capital, Buenos Aires, until June 7, President Alberto Fernandez has announced, after the city saw a steady increase of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Argentina's lockdown, which was due to expire on Sunday, has been in place since March 20, though officials relaxed restrictions in some areas of the country.

______________________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

You can find all the updates from yesterday, May 23, here.