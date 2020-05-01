Egypt army says 10 soldiers killed, injured in North Sinai blast

Ten soldiers have been killed or wounded in a blast targeting an armoured vehicle in the restive northern Sinai on Thursday, Egypt's army said.

Army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said the casualties from the incident in the southern city of Bir al-Abed included an officer but did not provide a breakdown on the numbers killed or wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

For years, security forces have been battling to contain the fighting in the turbulent North Sinai which intensified following the removal of President Mohamed Morsi by the military in 2013.

Many soldiers and police were killed in fighter attacks, especially in the turbulent region over the years.

In February 2018, Egyptian security forces launched a nationwide operation against fighters, mainly focused on the North Sinai region.

More than 845 suspected fighters have been killed in the region along with more than 60 security personnel, according to army figures.

An Egyptian policeman and seven suspected fighters were killed on April 14 in an exchange of fire after the interior ministry received information about potential Easter attacks against Coptic Christians, the ministry said, adding that three other policemen had also been wounded.