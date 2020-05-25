Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown

London, United Kingdom - The anger in the United Kingdom is palpable. It has been days since the breaking of lockdown rules by the prime minister's most senior adviser was first reported, but the incandescent rage is still burning white-hot.

It has been fuelled by the abject refusal of Dominic Cummings to resign, as well as the framing of the government's response, as leading figures in the Conservative Party insisted he had done nothing wrong by travelling 400km (260 miles) with his wife and child to his parents' home, while his wife was ill, and while he was convinced he had coronavirus, ostensibly to make sure their four-year-old son had access to childcare.

More:

On Monday evening, Cummings struck a conciliatory tone while giving a statement to the media, though he refused to apologise.

"I know people are suffering, thousands have died and many are angry about what they have seen in the media about my actions," he said.

He said he had made the trip at the end of March as his home in London had become "a target" after reported comments he opposed introducing the lockdown in order to build "herd immunity", and did not want to expose his wife and child to hostility while the family was ill.

"I did not oppose it, but these stories had created a very bad atmosphere around my home, I was subjected to threats of violence, people came to my house shouting threats, there were posts on social media encouraging attacks."

At his parents' farm estate, he said he stayed in a cottage that was 50 metres (164 feet) from the house in which his parents live, and maintained social distancing from them. He did not make the trip public, nor did his wife mention it in a newspaper column, in which she talked of self-isolating in London, in order to protect his parents' home from becoming similarly targeted by media and political opponents.

"My parents are in their 70s. Obviously, I did not want to give them this disease. And so we stayed very far away," he said.

"We did have some conversations but they were on a farm and they were shouted conversations at a distance."

He said he made no efforts to find out if anyone living near his home could have helped.

"I did not think it was reasonable to ask friends in London to look after my son," he said.

Cummings said he exercised his judgement regarding the interpretation of the rules, and added he had not offered to resign.

Cummings said: "If you have got a child that's four years old and neither of you can look after him, the guidance doesn't say 'you have just got to sit there'.

"So I think I have behaved reasonably given the circumstances and the different things I had to try and weigh up."

Anger

Prime Minister Boris Johnson only served to turn up the heat on the public anger on Sunday, saying: "I think any father, any parent, would frankly understand what he did - and I certainly do."

The UK's lockdown rules have led to elderly people dying without their relatives, families being unable to take part in funerals of loved ones; countless stories of grief multiplied because it could not be shared.

200330103140880

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab was just 13 years old when he died, alone, in a hospital bed. His family were unable to be by his side in his final moments because of the strict social distancing guidelines.

Official guidance states: "If you or someone you live with has symptoms of coronavirus, do not leave your home for any reason - if you need food or medicine, order it online or by phone, or ask someone to deliver it to your home."

Calls for Cummings' resignation have been widespread.

"I can understand why Johnson might insist on hanging onto Cummings: an ongoing bromance founded on political scheming, debts owed to Vote Leave from 2016, even Cummings' hold on information that could damage the prime minister," Scott Lucas, a professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham, told Al Jazeera.

"What I can't understand is the brazen, dismissive manner in Johnson and Cummings' statements."

Police investigation

On Monday morning, a top police official in Durham, the county to which Cummings travelled, called for a full, formal investigation. Cummings, along with his wife and child, also made a trip to a nearby tourist town on his wife's birthday - purely, he said, to check if he was fit enough to drive back to London the following day.

Important thing is Cummings isolated. In Downing St, his London home, the car, a Durham cottage, some woods, some other woods, Barnard Castle, a riverside, an A1 petrol station and London again. It was VERY responsible and deffo within the rules that said YOU MUST STAY AT HOME. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 25, 2020

"I have today written to the Chief Constable, asking her to establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter at any juncture," said Acting Durham Police, Crime and Victims' Commissioner Steve White in a statement.

"It is vital that the Force can show it has the interests of the people of County Durham and Darlington at its heart, so that the model of policing by consent, independent of government but answerable to the law, is maintained."

It is this apparent contempt for the rule of law that lies at the heart of fears the nation's lockdown rules are now unenforceable, or at the very least the government's own scientific-led public health messaging has been fatally weakened.

"This development seriously undermines public trust in UK government advice at the current time," Professor Linda Bauld, chair of public health in the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, told Al Jazeera.

"It suggests one rule for the privileged and another for the rest of us. It also sends the message that individual judgement can be applied to decide to what extent we should follow public health guidance.

"We are already hearing from the police that this case is being used as an excuse by those gathering in groups and not maintaining social distancing. At a time when it is imperative that we continue to reduce the spread of the virus, such high profile mixed messages could cost lives."

Grant Shapps has effectively announced the end of enforceable lockdown in the daily #COVID19 press briefing. “You should do your best to keep to the guidance but it’s a matter of individual judgment”. — James Melville (@JamesMelville) May 23, 2020

The government's defence of Cummings - who has been credited with masterminding the anti-European Union messaging of the Brexit campaign, and who has been Johnson's number-one strategist ever since, despite Cummings being held in contempt of Parliament for refusing to answer questions about the alleged use of "fake news" during the referendum - has relied on his interpretation of what "special circumstances" might be applied to those who have children.

Later reporting unearthed that Cummings' uncle was gravely ill, though on Monday he denied that had any influence on his actions. Late on Sunday, it was also reported that Cummings' son had autism, which should be taken into account when considering childcare needs.

On March 30, Downing Street - the office of the prime minister - said in a statement that Cummings and his wife were self-isolating at home in London. He was in Durham at this time, but only informed Johnson the following week.

Attorney General Suella Braverman particularly came under fire for her defence of Cummings.

Protecting one’s family is what any good parent does. The @10DowningStreet statement clarifies the situation and it is wholly inappropriate to politicise it. https://t.co/SdI5A1Dn2z — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) May 23, 2020

Lucas added: "Johnson and Cummings could gamble, and win, on Brexit as 'Us versus Them'. But there's no 'Us versus Them' with coronavirus: many in their base of voters, constituents, and even Conservative MPs have paid a personal price in this crisis."

'Safeguarding children'

On Monday morning, Tom Harwood of the right-wing Guido Fawkes blog pointed to examples of other public figures also flouting the lockdown rules.

Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the architects of the lockdown rules, resigned from his position as a government adviser after admitting a woman had visited him at his home, while Labour MP Stephen Kinnock was criticised for visiting his parents - though he says he maintained social distancing during the visit. Neither of them had COVID-19 symptoms.

"The thing is, Dominic Cummings didn't know how sick his family would get," Harwood told Good Morning Britain. "His child has specific childcare needs. It's not like he was going out for extramarital affairs. It's not like he was going out to birthday parties, or to go to family funerals, as we've seen with other cases, particularly as we've seen with Labour MPs.

"This is a clear example of safeguarding children and, ultimately, if he had the same facts and had to make that same decision again, I think he probably would have made that same decision again. And that's not something we should be chastising him about. He didn't go on a jolly, this was something that was specifically about safeguarding the child and that's what we always have to remember."

Backlash

With lockdown in place, Britons' anger - from ordinary people who have lost loved ones, to TV hosts, to bishops, to Cummings' neighbours, members of the House of Lords, Conservative MPs, and even the right-wing populist tabloid The Daily Mail - has been most strongly felt on social media.

UPDATE: Durham Police contradicts Downing Street’s claim on Dominic Cummings that “at no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter”. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Uz0EQLhHgi — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 23, 2020

My wife’s younger brother died. Their mother and elder brother couldn’t go to the funeral, there was no gathering to mourn for him, to lessen the pain or the grief, no family support, nothing except for the sobbing in the night, and the mania to try and normalise the moments. — Vivian is a mans name too (@vivianjfox) May 24, 2020

My husband and I had covid in March. We have 3 young children, 2 are disabled. We had no support at all. Our relatives are 65miles away, but we followed the guidance to the letter. To hear a couple with one child excused of travelling 250 miles to see family is utterly enraging — Ciar Richardson (@cirichos) May 23, 2020

I grieved alone when my dad died. My sister grieved alone when our dad died. My grandad grieved alone when his first born son died and he couldn’t even go to his funeral. BECAUSE WE FOLLOWED THE FUCKING RULES LIKE WE WERE SUPPOSED TO. DON’T PLAY THE GRIEF CARD. WE’VE ALL SUFFERED https://t.co/Skjlht5cQv — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 24, 2020

As one of those involved in SPI-B, the Government advisory group on behavioural science, I can say that in a few short minutes tonight, Boris Johnson has trashed all the advice we have given on how to build trust and secure adherence to the measures necessary to control COVID-19. — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) May 24, 2020

Wrote to my MP pic.twitter.com/y5xfH3wu8c — John Wilson (@tug) May 25, 2020

I have spoken to countless parents of autistic children struggling with lockdown/pandemic changes.



Stressed anxious parents looking after children barely coping.



How many of them broke the rules? None.



Because we were told it mattered. We were told it was to save lives. — Rosie Weldon (@Rosieweldon118) May 24, 2020

Suddenly the Cummings are the only parents with an autistic child.

Thousands of parents with autistic children have stayed at home. In flats; with several kids; sick with Covid; with little income; lost jobs; single parents; without support; they have followed the rules. — Sharrzam (@sharrzam) May 24, 2020

We're being taken for absolute mugs. Our parents, our kids, our carers, our health workers, every one of us. It's such a sad day. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 24, 2020

This is really quite something, very powerful indeed. Multiple of Dominic Cummings’ neighbours angrily & emotionally remonstrate with him pic.twitter.com/4SM52RoOvg — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 24, 2020

I'm 84. I've been in active politics since 1950. I've seen a lot - but I've never seen a government so corrupt and incompetent as this one. pic.twitter.com/rnco89nfyt — Roger Roberts (@LordRRoberts) May 23, 2020

Deeply grateful for my colleagues who have said what I feel too.



Unless very soon we see clear repentance, including the sacking of Cummings, I no longer know how we can trust what ministers say sufficiently for @churchofengland to work together with them on the pandemic. https://t.co/3WsJWUrnVZ — David Walker (@BishManchester) May 24, 2020

When you have the Church of England, the police, and the Daily Mail against you, it’s probably time to review your decision. — richard horton (@richardhorton1) May 25, 2020

It’s that time again. A mumpsimus (16th century) is someone who refuses to budge/insists that they are right, despite clear evidence that they are wrong. Plural: mumpsimuses. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 25, 2020

If his judgement is questionable and the PM keeps him on, then the PMs judgement will be brought into question. He's become a dead weight dragging the UK Government down.

This is why the PM can't keep him much longer.#CumSack https://t.co/KcJbFblFVM — Mabon ap Gwynfor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mabonapgwynfor) May 25, 2020

Johnson's reticence - not only to fire Cummings, but to embrace him - was "defending the indefensible", and raised questions over his own continuing viability as prime minister, said analysts.

"Number 10 has badly misjudged the public mood in relation to Dominic Cummings," Mark Shanahan, head of the politics department at the University of Reading, told Al Jazeera.

190722183952925

"Clearly Johnson and his inner cabinet, largely ranged around Michael Gove, saw this as a story within the Westminster bubble that would wane within one or two news cycles. It hasn't. This matters to a nation diligently locked down since March - a nation prepared to sacrifice everything to keep the dreaded R-number down.

"[Cummings's] actions have touched a raw nerve. But his reaction to being caught - arrogant entitlement - is what has really grated. But this could have been contained with a quick sacking or forced resignation. But Boris Johnson did neither. Instead, he and the Number 10 machine have put all their energy into defending the indefensible.

"The story has been spun in ever more ways and ever less convincingly, culminating on Sunday evening with the political weaponising of a child. This is politics at its worst and has shown the prime minister to be weak. He has hitched his wagon to a very sick nag. It is unlikely that Cummings will survive in post. It is unclear if Johnson, with or without his Svengali, has any long-term political future either."

Follow James Brownsell on Twitter: @JamesBrownsell