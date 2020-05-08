US deaths hit 75,000; Second COVID-19 wave feared: Live updates

As Europe and the US loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down.

The coronavirus pandemic could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in Africa in the first year and infect between 29 million and 44 million during that period if it is not contained, the WHO has warned.

Russia's coronavirus cases, which now stand at over 177,000, have overtaken France and Germany to become the fifth-highest total in the world after a record daily rise and the epicentre of the virus in Europe.

Almost 269,000 reported killed worldwide from the disease with cases up to 3.8 million and 1.3 recovered. Cases in the US have reached 1.25 million with 75,500 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Friday, May 8

01:08 GMT - Eyes an important entry point of coronavirus infection - Hong Kong study

The eyes could be an "important route" for the coronavirus infection to enter the human body, according to researchers from Hong Kong.

The South China Morning post also quoted University of Hong Kong scientists as saying that the virus is 100 times more infectious through the eyes and airways than SARS.

00:40 GMT - Australia prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions in four-week stages

Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in four-week increments, two sources told Reuters, as the country's national cabinet meets on Friday to decide which curbs to remove first amid dwindling numbers of coronavirus cases.

With fewer than 20 new infections each day, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday began talks with state and territory leaders to decide which restrictions will be eased.

The easing will carried out in four-week increment to ensure measures do not lead to a resurgence in infections, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

00:01 GMT - In clash with riot police, Hondurans block burial of coronavirus victim

Residents of an impoverished part of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, have clashed with riot police after blocking the burial of a person suspected of having died from the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters news agency witness.

Riot police fired tear gas when the residents armed with rocks burned tires and blocked a road leading to the Amor Enterno Cemetery with stones and construction material in the La Era neighbourhood, the witness said.

The Central American country has so far reported 1,461 coronavirus cases, many of them in the capital, and 99 deaths. Residents said their neighbourhood lacked adequate sanitation for such burials.

