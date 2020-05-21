Corpus Christi US naval base on lockdown after reports of shooter

A naval air station in Texas went on lockdown on Thursday morning after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility's gates.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi said on Facebook that the shooter was "neutralized" and all gates remained closed.

"Naval Security Forces at NAS Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. [12:15 GMT] this morning," the base said on Facebook. "The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene."

The US navy tweeted that it was aware of the reports and that more information would follow when available.

#UPDATE The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uusEQ0JQH9 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 21, 2020

There were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries

The station had a similar lockdown last December.

In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of US government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.