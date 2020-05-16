All coronavirus patients recover in Cambodia, no cases for weeks

Cambodia's last patient who was being treated for the new coronavirus has been discharged from hospital, in a recovery that left the country with zero active cases, according to the health ministry.

The 36-year-old woman from Cambodia's northwest Banteay Meanchey province was on Saturday released from the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital, Phnom Penh, and was presented to the media in a live stream on Saturday.

The ministry, however, urged continued vigilance against COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. No easing of restrictions, including school closures and border entry checks and quarantines, were included in the ministry's statement on Saturday.

Cambodia has reported 122 coronavirus and no deaths from COVID-19 since it emerged in China and started spreading around the world, infecting more than 4.5 million and killing about 300,000 people since January.

Remain vigilant

Cambodia's last reported new case was on April 12. A total of 14,684 tests have been done since January, the ministry said.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng urged people to remain vigilant and take precautions such as not gathering in large groups.

"We think that most of the cases, generally, are imported, so we must be careful with all checkpoints at the border, at airports, at ports, at land checkpoints," Mam Bunheng told reporters.

"People who travel from abroad must have a certificate confirming that they don't have COVID-19. Only then would we allow them in, and once they are in, they will be quarantined for another 14 days," he said.