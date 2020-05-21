China plans new national security laws for Hong Kong

China's parliament is set to discuss a proposal for a controversial national security law in Hong Kong at its annual session, state news agency Xinhua has reported, in a move likely to stoke unrest in the semi-autonomous city.

The legislation, which will be introduced at the meeting of the National People's Congress that opens on Friday, would strengthen "enforcement mechanisms" in the financial hub, Xinhua reported.

The draft legislation will almost certainly be rubber stamped by the National People's Congress.

The law is expected to prohibit acts of treason, sedition or subversion. Activists fear it could be used to limit the political freedoms in Hong Kong.

