After being idle for almost two months, some large carmakers such as Ford, General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler in the United States are restarting their assembly plants.

Workers are returning to the production line with new protective gear and social-distancing rules.

But questions remain over the global supply chain and how much demand there is amid the economic downturn gripping the world.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Chicago, US.