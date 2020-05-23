Brazil has world's second-highest coronavirus cases: Live updates

South America has become an "epicentre" of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil the hardest-hit country, the World Health Organization said.

Britain will introduce a 14-day quarantine for almost all international travellers from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel has said, with anyone breaking the rules facing a $1,218 fine.

Some 80 million infants could be at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio due to disruption of routine immunisation caused by the pandemic, UN agencies have warned.

More than 5.2 million people around the world are now confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 337,000 people have died globally while some two million people have recovered.

Here are all the latest updates:

Saturday, May 23

02:06 GMT - Protesters demand food aid in Chile's capital

Residents of a poor neighbourhood in the Chilean capital, Santiago, protested on Friday, demanding food aid to cope with the lockdown in place in the city since late March.

One police officer was shot in an arm during the protest in Cerrillos, in which security forces also used tear gas and water cannon trucks to disperse the demonstrators.

"This is not the way, we have that clear," one protester who did not give his name told The Associated Press news agency. "But it is the only way to get things done in this country, this is how we fight here, like this, this is how you can see the hunger of some people."

Protesters were also seen holding a banner that read: "The people are poor, rebel and subversive, to the street!"

People clash with riot police while protesting against the lack of help from the government at 'Cerrillos' area in Santiago, Chile, on May 22, 2020 [Ivan Alvarado/ Reuters]

01:54 GMT - Peru extends nationwide lockdown

Peru has extended its state of emergency and a nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic until the end of June, marking one of the longest periods of mandatory isolation in the world.

The Andean nation, which began the lockdown in mid-March, will have lived under it for more than three months by a June 30 expiration, outlasting restrictions in Italy, Spain and China, some of the hardest hit countries in the pandemic.

Friday's extension, announced by President Martin Vizcarra, came as Peru's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 111,698, the second highest total in Latin America. The death toll stood at 3,244 on Friday.

01:20 GMT - France to allow faith gatherings

The French interior ministry says it will allow religious gatherings to resume after a two-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 outbreak but worshippers will have to wear face masks.

The rules will be outlined in a decree in "the coming hours" the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Under the decree, a ban on gatherings imposed in March would be rescinded. But collective worship would have to observe conditions, including the wearing of masks, a distance of at least one metre (3.2 feet) between worshippers and hand-washing.

People wearing protective face masks while queueing at an ice cream shop on May 22, 2020, in Strasbourg, eastern France [Frederick Florin/ AFP]

01:07 GMT - New York eases ban on gatherings

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, dropped the coronavirus-hit state's absolute ban on gatherings of any size, issuing an executive order saying up to 10 people are now allowed to be together as long as they abide by social-distancing guidelines adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.

That means people still need to stay at least 6 feet (1.8 metres) away from others, or wear a mask or face covering when they cannot maintain that distance in public.

The order represents one of the biggest steps yet the hard-hit state has taken to loosen rules adopted in March that have barred anyone but essential workers from getting together unless they live in the same household.

00:34 GMT - Brazil now has world's second-highest coronavirus cases

Brazil confirmed a total of 330,890 coronavirus cases on Friday, overtaking Russia to become the world's second hotspot for COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said there were 1,001 deaths in the previous 24 hours, bringing Brazil's total death toll to 21,408.

In Sao Paulo, the worst-hit city, aerial video showed rows of open plots at the Formosa Cemetery as it rushed to keep up with demand.

00:18 GMT - Mexico cancels football season over virus concerns

Mexico's top league has decided to cancel its football season without crowning a champion for the first time in its history.

Liga MX cited uncertainty generated by the coronavirus pandemic for the decision and declared the season over despite having played 10 of its 17 dates.

"It's indisputable that we live in an unprecedented situation in this country that obliges the football industry in Mexico to act with absolute sensitivity and respond with unity to the demands that have presented themselves," the league said in a statement.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

You can find all the updates from yesterday, May 22, here.