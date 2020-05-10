Brazil's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000: Live updates

Barack Obama launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it an "absolute chaotic disaster".

France registered its lowest toll in a month, with 80 deaths reported on Saturday, as authorities prepared to relax curbs on public movement.

Authorities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after a cluster of cases linked to a popular entertainment district.

Globally, more than 279,000 have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed four million. More than 1.3 million people have recovered.

Here are all the latest updates:

Sunday, May 10

01:55 GMT - New Zealand reports two new cases

Health authorities in New Zealand reported two new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her cabinet decide to further ease physical distancing restrictions.

One case was linked to a facility for older people, while the second involved a traveler from overseas.

Today we again have 2 new cases of #COVID19 to report in New Zealand. For full details, read the full release at https://t.co/abkrd7GnpS — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) May 10, 2020

01:27 GMT - One-third of all US coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes

At least 25,600 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults in the US, according to a New York Times database.

"While just about 10 percent of the country's cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, deaths related to COVID-19 in these facilities account for a third of the country's pandemic fatalities," the Times said.

The virus has infected more than 143,000 people at some 7,500 facilities, it added.

01:12 GMT - US CDC, FDA chiefs in self-quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

Two cabinet-level US officials were in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman and a media report.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "will be teleworking for the next two weeks" after a "low-risk exposure" on Wednesday to a person at the White House who has the disease, the Washington Post reported, citing a spokesman.

Stephen Hahn, US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, is also in self-quarantine for the next two weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.

Hahn immediately took a diagnostic test for the coronavirus and the results were negative, the FDA said.

00:25 GMT - Brazil records 10,000 deaths

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil has surpassed 10,000, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

There are now 10,627 deaths and 155,939 confirmed cases in the country, but scientists think the real toll could be 15 or even 20 times worse, given the country's inability to carry out widespread testing.

After Brazil surpassed the 10,000 dead mark, the National Congress decreed an official mourning period of three days and asked Brazilians to follow health authorities' recommendations to reduce infection rates while the country prepares for "a safe and definitive return back to normal".

00:12 GMT - Musk threatens to exit California over restrictions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to pull the company's factory and headquarters out of California and sued local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Tesla accused the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont. The lawsuit contends Tesla factory workers are allowed to work during California's stay-at-home order because the facility is considered "critical infrastructure".

"Frankly, this is the final straw," Musk tweeted. "Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately."

He wrote that whether the company keeps any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in the future.

Alameda County said on that it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan that "allows for reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees" that work at the factory and that it looks forward to coming to an agreement on a safety plan very soon.

But Fremont Mayor Lily Mei expressed concern about the potential economic implications of continuing the shelter-in-place order without provisions for manufacturers such as Tesla to resume. Mei urged the county to work with businesses on "acceptable guidelines for reopening".

