Argentineans protest release of prisoners over COVID-19

Prisoners are being released early over fears coronavirus will spread through correctional facilities, but victims say many of those let off has been involved in violent crimes.

    Prisoners in Argentina are being set free early over fears that the coronavirus will spread through correctional facilities.

    Local media has reported that more than 2,000 prisoners have been put under house arrest. But Argentina lacks the resources to control this with ankle monitors.

    Many have been protesting this step, which is used to release non-violent prisoners serving their sentences under house arrest.

    But as Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports, victims say many of those let off has been involved in violent crimes.

