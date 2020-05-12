Afghanistan: Deadly suicide attack targets funeral in Nangarhar

Dozens of people are believed to have been killed or wounded in a suicide blast at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, according to the local government.

The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of a funeral ceremony in Khewa district on Tuesday, Atahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said.

"Initial information shows about 40 people killed and wounded in the attack," he added.

Mourners had gathered for the funeral of a local commander who died of a heart attack on Monday night when the bomber struck "among the crowd, killing and wounding many", he said.

Separately, attackers stormed a maternity hospital in the western part of the Afghan capital on Tuesday, setting off a gun battle with police, officials said.

Afghan forces carried out newborn babies and their mothers as they evacuated the hospital. At least four people were reported wounded.