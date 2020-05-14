14 million face hunger in Latin America: Live coronavirus updates

The English Premier League and Italy's Serie A are set to resume in June after a near-three month suspension over coronavirus fears.

US President Donald Trump has once again attacked Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, calling the virus "a very bad gift from China".

Cases of community transmission of the coronavirus are growing in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said new strategy for testing is needed to curb the virus's spread.

European governments moved to halt the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

More than 5.7 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Some 356,000 people have died, while more than 2.3 million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, May 29

00:28 GMT - Australia's New South Wales state warns of COVID-19 budget toll

The Australian state of New South Wales said the coronavirus pandemic could cost it as much A$20bn ($13.3bn) in lost revenues over the next four years, underscoring the urgency to revive the country's stuttering economy.

Releasing its first estimate of the economic impact of coronavirus, NSW said budget deficits totalling A$10-20 billion are expected over the next four years, a far cry from its previous estimate in December 2019 of an average budget surplus of A$1.9 billion over four years.

"We are facing the type of economic challenge not seen in generations, perhaps not since people were hammering the last rivet into the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the 1930s," said NSW state Treasurer Dominic Perrottet.

00:16 GMT - 14 million additional people could go hungry in Latin America

The World Food Programme said some 14 million people in in Latin America and the Caribbean could experience severe food insecurity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is vital and urgent that we provide food assistance to the growing number of vulnerable people in the region, as well as those who depend on informal work", said Miguel Barreto, WFP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We still have time to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a hunger pandemic."

