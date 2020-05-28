100,000 coronavirus deaths in US; 355,000 globally: Live updates

The United States death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 100,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The country now has more than 1.69 million confirmed cases.

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 25,000 people on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said. Deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus over the last 24 hours were 1,086, while the number of cases rose by 20,599, reaching 411,821.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Arab Gulf region, which includes Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, has passed 200,000, as the largest economies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have begun to ease restriction.

More than 5.68 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 355,000 people have died, while about 2.4 million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, May 28

00:10 GMT - Egypt reports country's highest daily rate of infections

Egypt's health minister announced 910 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 12 hours, the country's highest daily rate of infections since the virus was detected in mid-February, according to The Associated Press.

The ministry also reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19. Wednesday's figures have brought Egypt's tally to 816 deaths among 19,666 confirmed cases.

Egypt, the Arab World's most populous country, has the highest announced deaths from COVID-19 in the Arab World, and the third in the Middle East tailing Iran and Turkey, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

00:01 GMT - Turkey's average number of cases hovers around 1,000 daily

Turkey's health minister has announced 34 new deaths, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 to 4,431.

Fahrettin Koca tweeted Wednesday 1,035 new infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 159,797.

Turkey ranks ninth in a tally by Johns Hopkins University for the number of cases, but experts believe the rate of infections globally could be much higher than reported. The average number of new cases has hovered around 1,000 this week, AP news agency reported.

__________________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Read all the updates from yesterday (May 27) here.