UK PM in intensive care, Europe virus cases slow: Live updates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 26, is in intensive care in a London hospital after his condition worsened on Monday evening.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab will be leading the UK government response to the coronavirus while Johnson is in hospital.

In Europe, there are indications that the pace of infections in hard-hit Spain and Italy is slowing, although the death toll continues to rise.

In the United States, the outbreak is still growing with the death toll at least 10,000 and more than 366,000 confirmed cases.

Globally, the number of people diagnosed with the virus now exceeds 1.3 million. More than 74,500 people have died while more than 276,515 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, April 7

01:20 GMT - China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China's National Health Commission has reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures on the virus late last year.

The milestone comes as the country prepares to lift all travel restrictions on Wuhan, the city where the virus first emerged at a seafood market late last year.

After a 76-day lockdown, #Wuhan, the hardest-hit city by #COVID19 outbreak in #China, will lift its outbound travel restrictions on Wednesday. As the city is preparing to spring back to normalcy, disinfection work in transportation hubs is currently in progress. pic.twitter.com/F3SRjgSb69 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 7, 2020

Latest data shows 32 new cases of coronavirus nationwide, all of them imported.

There were also 30 new asymptomatic infections bringing the national total to 1,033. Around a quarter of those were also imported from overseas, the commission said.

23:30 GMT (Monday) - Save the Children launches $100m appeal

Save the Children has launched a $100m appeal - its biggest ever - to help children and their families in some of the world's most fragile nations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic is now spreading across the world's poorest countries further crippling health systems where children are already missing out on life-saving treatment for malaria, pneumonia and malnutrition," Save the Children's Chief Executive Inger Ashing said in a statement. "It will leave many children without caregivers, out of school and in danger. We only have a matter of weeks to take swift action that will determine how many lives we can save."

Save the Children estimates about 1.5 billion children around the world are out of school, which in poorer nations could increase the risk of them being forced into work or marriage, it said.

23:45 GMT Monday - UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks on Thursday

The UN Security Council is expected to hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, diplomats have told AFP news agency.

"Meeting confirmed for Thursday," one diplomat told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity. It was to be held behind closed doors at 3pm (19:00 GMT).

Nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting with a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, last week.

Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against COVID-19 - the first text to come out of the world body since the outbreak began.

