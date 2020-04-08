Trump rounds on WHO as coronavirus pandemic deepens: Live updates

US President Donald Trump has threatened to put a "hold" on funds for the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing the organisation of bias towards China and performing badly in the coronavirus pandemic, as deaths from the disease jumped in the United States and Europe and cases surged in Africa.

The US provides the WHO's biggest source of funds.

Trump told reporters he was "going to put a very powerful hold on" the WHO but did not elaborate.

Trump's comments came as New York reported 731 people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus - the highest daily increase so far - and the number of confirmed cases in the US neared 400,000.

Countries in Asia are also stepping up measures against the outbreak with Japan entering a state of emergency and a partial lockdown and Singapore closing all schools.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus first emerged a ban on travel was finally lifted on Wednesday morning.

Globally, the number of people diagnosed with the virus now exceeds 1.4 million. More than 81,500 people have died while more than 300,000 have recovered according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest updates.

Wednesday, April 8

00:10 GMT - Wuhan travel ban lifted after two-month shutdown

A ban on travel from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, has been lifted with the first trains leaving the city early on Wednesday morning.

The city has been in strict quarantine since January as part of a series of measures to try and curb the spread of the virus.

A policeman stands beside a high-speed train - the first to leave Wuhan's Hankou Railway Station in two months [Aly Song/Reuters]

23:00 GMT - Uruguay approves flight to evacuate passengers from cruise ship

Uruguay has authorised a humanitarian flight to evacuate some passengers from a cruise ship where nearly 60 percent of the 217 people on board have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Australian-owned Greg Mortimer was supposed to be on a cruise to the Antarctic, but coronavirus emerged shortly after it left Ushuaia, in the far south of Argentina on March 14.

The cruise ship's owner, Aurora Expeditions, has "contracted a medical plane ... to repatriate the Australian and New Zealander passengers," Uruguay's foreign ministry said, adding that the plane had been given permission to arrive on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said on Twitter that an agreement had been reached through "intense conversations and very close cooperation with the Australian government."

