Trump cuts WHO funding over coronavirus pandemic: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

US President Donald Trump is cutting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the pandemic. The US is the biggest contributor to the WHO budget.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the global economy is expected to shrink by 3 percent this year - the biggest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Italy announced the smallest number of new cases of coronavirus in a month, with daily cases of 2,972. More than 21,000 people have died from the disease in Italy.

Some 1.97 million people around the world have now been confirmed to have the new coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 125,500 have died, while nearly 473,000 have recovered.

Wednesday, April 15

01:50 GMT - Trump move to cut WHO funding under fire

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said now is "not the time" to be cutting funding to the WHO, and the medical community has also criticised the move.

Dr Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association called it "a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier."

Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security said while reforms might be needed it as not the time.

"It's not the middle of a pandemic that you do this type of thing," he said.

Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center

"This virus doesn't need passports. In a few short months it has travelled to all of the continents of the world except Antarctica. If there were ever an event that showed us how we need to work tougher as a global community, this is it."

01:30 GMT - South Koreans voting in parliamentary election

Polling stations opened in South Korea at 6am (21:00GMT) for the country's 21st legislative elections.

300 seats are up for the grabs in the National Assembly, chosen by a combination of direct votes and proportional representation.

Turnout is expected to be high (it reached a record during last week's early voting) despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Voters have to wear masks, gloves, undergo a fever check and maintain social distance while moving only in a guided path in polling stations.

People must wear masks and gloves to vote in South Korea's election for a new National Assembly [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]

The ruling Democratic Party has benefited from the government's response to the coronavirus. Having once been the location of the largets outbreak outside China, the country has just reported 27 new cases, 16 of them imported from overseas.

Kelly Kasulis explored the mood of the nation ahead of the vote. Results are expected by Wednesday evening.

23:45 GMT (Tuesday) - Iceland to start lifting restrictions from May 4

Iceland is planning to lift restrictions it introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

From May 4, universities and high schools will reopen with some limitations while schools for younger children will operate as normal.

Hair salons, dentists and museums will be allowed to operate, while gatherings of as many as 50 people will be allowed. A two-metre (6.5-feet) social distancing rule will remain in place.

The government estimates the prevalence of the virus in the general population is about 1 percent.

23:30 GMT (Tuesday) - Trump to withhold WHO funding over pandemic response

Trump says he will, at least temporarily, halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump claimed the WHO had "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable".

He also accused the UN agency of promoting China's "disinformation" about the virus, which he said probably led to a bigger outbreak than would otherwise have happened.

