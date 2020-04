The US Supreme Court has blocked an attempt to delay voting in Tuesday's presidential primary in the state of Wisconsin over the coronavirus pandemic.

It raises the question as to whether it is safe to go to the polls during a pandemic.

More than a million people requested absentee ballots, but only half of them had arrived a day before the vote.

And as Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports, it has left many in the midwestern state in a state of chaos, uncertainty and fear.