How to stay safe from coronavirus at home and outside

Most countries around the world have put in place coronavirus restrictions, from bans on public gatherings to closing borders, in a bid to curb the pandemic's spread.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 has killed more than 47,200 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The virus has infected 938,000 people worldwide with 194,000 recovering from it.

To be safe, most people are staying indoors. So, how can we be safe while at home?

Disinfect surfaces

It is advisable to disinfect surfaces that come into contact with people often. Using Clorox disinfecting wipes and certain Lysol sprays, both approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency, clean surfaces like tables, door handles, keyboards, light switches and remote controls.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Our hands touch many surfaces and pick up viruses. By touching our faces, the hands can then transfer the virus to the eyes, nose or mouth from where the virus can enter the body and cause illness.

Home deliveries, picking up mail

Many people are choosing home deliveries over having to go to the shops. But that is not without its risks. To limit the danger of a delivery worker potentially passing on the infection, ask them to leave the goods on your doorstep. Choose e-payments over cash. If you must meet the delivery worker, keep a two-metre (six-foot) distance.

At home, when possible, disinfect the delivered items with health agency approved disinfectants.

Wash your hands with soap or alcohol sanitizers after picking up your mail.

Having visitors

Avoid having guests. Where this is not possible, maintain social distancing and no shaking hands or hugging.

Respiratory hygiene

Following good respiratory hygiene is essential in keeping safe. Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of the used tissues immediately, and sanitize your hands.

Feeling unwell

Consult your doctor, then isolate yourself. Avoid sharing washrooms with others, if possible. Disinfect surfaces that you have touched.

Staying safe outside

When leaving home to get essential goods such as groceries or medicine from pharmacies, it is advised that only one person do this task. This will limit the number of people exposed to potential risks.

When outside, maintain social distancing. Wear a mask and gloves if you have them. In grocery stores, wipe trolley handles before using them.

When you get back home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and disinfect the purchased goods.