South Korea's new coronavirus cases fall to single digits

South Korea reported eight new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the first time new infections fell to single digits since the country's outbreak worsened in mid-February.

President Moon Jae-in said South Korea's progress gave hope that the coronavirus outbreak is "surmountable" in other parts of the world. Earlier this year, South Korea had Asia's largest number of infections outside China, however, it has since been overtaken by other countries.

"The government will prepare for new daily lives and the new world order 'post-COVID' with the unified power of the citizens," Moon said. COVID-19 is the official name given to the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

It was the first time since February 18 that South Korea reported a single-digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661. The death toll rose to 234.

South Korea reported its first case on January 20, but the number of daily new cases stayed in the single digits through mid-February. Soon afterwards, the number of infections skyrocketed as the virus spread rapidly through a church in the southeastern city of Daegu.

The number of infections peaked on February 29 with 909 cases.

But Seoul has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control through social distancing measures, and a programme of mass testing and meticulous contact tracing.

The Yonhap news agency said on Saturday government officials were considering extending social distancing guidelines until May 5.

The measures - under which high-risk facilities were urged to close and religious, sports and entertainment gatherings were banned - are due to expire on Sunday.

Yonhap said the government was likely to prolong the guidelines, taking "into account the possibility that outdoor activity could increase as the country will mark Buddha's birthday on April 30, Labour Day on May 1 and Children's Day on May 5".

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Saturday urged South Koreans to minimise outdoor activities and adhere to social distancing rules during the upcoming holidays.

"I am worried that the social distancing campaign that we've carried out very well could be jeopardised later this month," he said.

"I earnestly ask you to refrain from outdoor activities during holidays for the safety of the community. If you are planning a trip, please reconsider that."