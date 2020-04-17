Sebastian Coe: This is not an 'anti-doping free zone'

Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, has said his organisation is doing everything possible to continue the fight against drug cheating despite coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking to Al Jazeera's sports correspondent Andy Richardson, Coe also said he would prefer not to bring back athletics without fans and that he believed postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - rather than canceling - was the right thing to do.

The Games have been pushed back one year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.