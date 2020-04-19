Protests over coronavirus lockdowns in US, Brazil: Live updates

Turkey reported 82,329 confirmed coronavirus cases, overtaking neighbouring Iran for the first time to register the highest number of infections in the Middle East.

Iran partially reopened its capital, Tehran, allowing "low-risk businesses" including shops, factories and warehouses to resume operations. But Algeria, Morocco, Croatia and Spain extended lockdowns, while Uzbekistan prolonged social distancing measures.

Nigerian president's chief of staff died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Abba Kyari's was the highest-profile death in the West African country.

In the United States, New York reported the lowest daily death toll in more than two weeks with Governor Andrew Cuomo expressing hope the hard-hit state may now be "past the plateau". In Washington state, Governor Jay Inslee accused President Donald Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies" after the latter encouraged protests against Democratic governors who have imposed virus-related restrictions.

Globally, more than 2.3 million people have been infected and more than 159,000 people have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, April 19

01:23 GMT - Virtual all-star concert for frontline workers kicks off

Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Beyonce kicked off a global special of music, comedy and personal stories in what Gaga called a "love letter" to frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-hour "One World: Together at Home", broadcast across multiple television channels in the US and overseas, featured a Who's Who of pop culture, with contributions, filmed from their homes, from Elton John, Stevie Wonder, British soccer star David Beckham and former US first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

"I'm so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard," Gaga said.

"This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness that's occurring right now," she added.

Hosted by three of the biggest late night television show hosts in the United States - Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon - the special paid tribute to teachers and healthcare, grocery, delivery, postal and other workers.

The event, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen, was the biggest celebrity effort so far to mark the coronavirus pandemic.

00:53 GMT - Europe's virus toll tops 100,000

Europe now accounts for a total of 100,510 coronavirus deaths - nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide, according to an AFP tally.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases and the number of confirmed infections is likely to be a fraction of the true total.

Italy and Spain remain the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with 23,227 and 20,043 fatalities respectively, followed by France with 19,323 deaths. Britain's overall death toll is officially 15,464.

00:36 GMT - Brazilian drivers protest lockdown restrictions

Hundreds of people in trucks, cars and motorcycles, are taking to the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and the capital of Brasilia, calling for governors to resign over lockdown measures that have forced most businesses to close for weeks.

In Rio de Janeiro, about 100 vehicles are seen in the gridlock, cruising down Atlantica Avenue, along the iconic and temporarily shut-down Copacabana beach.

"Either we just have the pandemic, which is already a lot, or we have the pandemic and chaos," says Anderson Moraes, a state legislator who had called for Rio residents to join the protest. "For sure, lives are more important than anything else, but we can't take decisions today without thinking about tomorrow. Because tomorrow, I don't know how a family man will be when he sees his children going hungry."

In Brasilia, President Jair Bolsonaro who opposes the lockdowns reiterates his intention to start reopening the economy. "The fear was excessive," he says, denouncing the "greed" of politicians "who have shut down everything and created panic."

"People want a return to normality," the president says in a Facebook Live session shortly before meeting with a small crowd of supporters who had gathered outside the Planalto presidential palace.

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wave the Brazilian flag as they take part in a motorcade to protest against quarantine and social distancing measures to combat the new coronavirus outbreak on April 18, 2020 in Sao Paulo [Alexandre Schneider/ Getty Images]

Hundreds of people are protesting the virus-related lockdowns in the US, too, with rallies in states including Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire and Ohio.

In Washington DC, Trump tells reporters that some state governors have gotten "carried away" and imposed "unreasonable" restrictions.

