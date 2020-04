The Swat River is a vital supply of water for Pakistan's northern region of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

But local authorities, residents and tourists have been dumping raw sewage and rubbish into its waters, affecting the environment and health of residents in the district.

Officials say they lack the funds to stop the problem from getting worse.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from the Swat Valley in Pakistan.