Pakistan has more than 2,600 cases of infection and 40 deaths from the new coronavirus, with many cities under lockdown and the government urging social distancing.

But healthcare workers are calling on the government to do more to help them fight the virus.

They say they have not been provided with enough protective equipment in already overcrowded and under-resourced hospitals, and their lives are being placed at risk.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports.