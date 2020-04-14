More than two million confirmed with coronavirus: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than two million people around the world have now been confirmed to have the new coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 119,000 have died, while nearly 450,000 have recovered.

The WHO is due to release its latest strategic advice on tackling the outbreak. It will include six criteria for lifting restrictions on movement.

More than 10,000 people have now died from coronavirus in New York state.

Russia recorded 2,558 new confirmed cases on Monday - its highest daily increase.

Tuesday, April 14

01:00 GMT - China reported 89 new coronavirus cases

China has confirmed 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, compared with 108 the previous day.

The National Health Commission says 86 cases were imported - many of those cases are coming through the northeast province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia.

The number of total confirmed cases in China now stands at 82,249. Its death toll from the pandemic stands at 3,341, with no new deaths on April 13. All arrivals to China from overseas must go through a 14-day centralised quarantine.

00:00 GMT - WHO to release new advice on coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) will release its latest strategic advice on tackling the pandemic later on Tuesday.

It will include guidance for governments considering lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

In a media conference on Monday evening, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said six criteria needed to be considered:

Transmission is controlled.

Systems are in place to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace their contacts.

Risks are minimised in care homes and other at-risk environments.

Preventive measures are in place in schools, offices and other places people need to go.

Importation risks can be managed.

Communities are fully educated and able to deal with the "new norm".

While #COVID19 accelerates very fast, it decelerates much more slowly. This is especially concerning for countries with large poor populations, where #StayAtHome orders & other restrictions used in some high-income countries may not be practical. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 13, 2020

22:15 GMT (Monday) - Trump plays campaign-style video defending virus response

In his daily coronavirus briefing, US President Donald Trump played a campaign-style video defending his response to the pandemic amid criticism of the White House's handling of the crisis.

The video was put together by a White House team.

Trump has denied seeing a January 30 memo by a senior US official warning of tens of thousands of deaths and economic devastation from the new coronavirus. He has also claimed he did not know about US intelligence warnings reportedly made as early as November about an infection that had the potential to lead to a "cataclysmic event".

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch a multimedia presentation created by the White House to defend the president's response to the outbreak [Leah Millis/Reuters]

22:00 GMT (Monday) - Fauci says Trump listened to his coronavirus advice

Top US health expert Dr Anthony Fauci says Trump did listen to his advice when he recommended that mitigation efforts be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci made the comments after saying in a separate interview that lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner.

Trump retweeted a call to fire Fauci after that interview, but the White House said on Monday Trump did not intend to sack him.

