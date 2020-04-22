Mexico coronavirus outbreak reaches 'most serious' phase

Just days away from a surge in the number of infections, Mexico reaches its most serious phase of the pandemic.

by

    Mexico has entered what it calls "Phase 3" - the most serious stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    For Mexican health officials, this phase refers to the point where the virus will spread the fastest, hitting its peak in the first half of May.

    The number of reported infections has passed 9,000, with nearly 900 deaths.

    Meanwhile, the government has passed a law granting amnesty to those who have not committed serious crimes.

    This aims to keep the prison population down, lowering the risk of an outbreak in the country's prison system.

    Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    If the Earth could speak: The ocean

    If the Earth could speak: The ocean

    I am where you came from. When you look at me, you are looking at your past and your future rising to get you.

    'Kill the men, free the girls': A family abducted in Burkina Faso

    'Kill the men, free the girls': A family abducted in Burkina Faso

    As armed attacks continue in the Sahel, two sisters share their family's ordeal of kidnapping, death and survival.

    Death on the 10th floor: The search for truth in South Africa

    Death on the 10th floor: The search for truth in South Africa

    Families of anti-apartheid activists who died in the infamous John Vorster Square detention centre pursue justice.