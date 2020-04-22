Mexico coronavirus outbreak reaches 'most serious' phase

Mexico has entered what it calls "Phase 3" - the most serious stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Mexican health officials, this phase refers to the point where the virus will spread the fastest, hitting its peak in the first half of May.

The number of reported infections has passed 9,000, with nearly 900 deaths.

Meanwhile, the government has passed a law granting amnesty to those who have not committed serious crimes.

This aims to keep the prison population down, lowering the risk of an outbreak in the country's prison system.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.