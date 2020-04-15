Israeli drone targets Hezbollah car in Syria near Lebanon border

An Israeli drone has targeted a car carrying members of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement near Syria's border with Lebanon, according to reports.

The attack on Wednesday just inside Syria caused no casualties, news agencies reported, quoting a source from Hezbollah, a Shia group backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the country's long-running conflict.

"An Israeli drone first struck near a car transporting Hezbollah members," the source was quoted as saying by AFP news agency, asking for anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press.

"The passengers got out before it was then directly hit in a second strike," the source said, adding, however, that there were no casualties.

Anadolu Agency also quoted a Hezbollah source as saying that all passengers survived the attack.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, "the Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle near the Jdaidit Yabous crossing" with Lebanon that is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported material damage to a "civilian car" in the same area, without mentioning what party had hit it.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out many raids against government allies Hezbollah and Iran, whom it accuses of seeking to build a military presence in the war-torn country.

Israel has consistently maintained that Iran's presence in neighbouring Syria poses a threat and pledged to continue its attacks and prevent arms deliveries to its regional foes.