Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz sign unity government agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival have announced that they have forged a deal to form an "emergency" government, ending the worst political crisis in the country's history.

The deal on Monday between Netanyahu's Likud Party and former military chief Benny Gantz's Blue and White alliance ends months of political paralysis and averts what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

"An agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government is now being signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White [alliance] chairman... Benny Gantz," a joint statement read.

After elections on March 2 ended in a stalemate, the two leaders agreed late last month to try to form an "emergency" unity Cabinet to cope with the burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Ending weeks of negotiations, the sides have announced a deal. Had they failed, the country likely would have been forced into another election.

Terms of the agreement weren't immediately announced. But Israeli media said it called for a three-year period - with Netanyahu serving as prime minister for the first half and Gantz taking the job for the second half.

More soon...