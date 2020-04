An estimated 2.5 million Indonesians are streaming out of the capital, Jakarta, before a mandatory lockdown on Friday to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Jakarta recently recorded a huge spike in burials, leading to fears the crisis has so far been played down, as the country's rate of testing has so far been one of the world's lowest.

And people in some towns are becoming fearful of coronavirus victims being buried locally.

Al Jazeera's Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.