HRW: COVID-19 lockdown violators in Philippines abused

Accusations police in Philippines are committing rights abuses, as they enforce strict coronavirus lockdown measures.

by

    Rights group say the Philippine government's strict enforcement of lockdowns has led to rising human rights violations committed by police.

    Human Rights Watch has issued a statement asking the Philippine government to immediately investigate all reports of abuses and hold officers committing rights violations accountable.

    More than 100,000 people have been arrested for violating the curfew.

    And the United Nations describes the country's response as "highly militarised".

    Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.

