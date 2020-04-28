Heat warnings issued for US Southwest as some beaches open

Warnings of excessive heat have been issued for southern California, Southern Nevada and parts of Arizona.

The beaches of Orange County in southern California were open last weekend, as long as social distancing was practised.

Beaches in Los Angeles County, to the north, and Ventura County, remain closed so Orange County shores became popular.

Los Angeles picked up a cool breeze bringing the city temperature down from 7C above average, at 30C on Friday, to normal for the weekend. However, further inland the temperatures were rising.

In Nevada, Las Vegas hit 35C on Sunday, just 2C below the April record and 9C above the April average. In Arizona, Phoenix reached 39C, also 9C above average and is forecast to hit the standing record temperature for April of 41C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather pattern now and for the coming week sees high pressure over the southwest of the US which allows full sunshine. When days are longer than nights, it allows each day to be warmer than the previous one. There will be a few record warm nights recorded this coming week, too.