Global virus deaths at 154,000; US cases at 700,000: Live updates

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus has hit almost 154,000 worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, while Reuters news agency reported that the total number of infections in the United States has hit 700,000, up more than 30,000 from the previous day with few states still not reporting. The number of US deaths is hovering around 37,000.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has accused US President Donald Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies" after the latter urged supporters to "LIBERATE" three states led by Democratic governors.

The British government was too slow to react on several fronts to the novel coronavirus outbreak that could cause the deaths of 40,000 people in the United Kingdom, a leading public health professor told lawmakers on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's grand mufti has said Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr prayers could take place at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday, April 18

01:21 GMT - Trump wants to return to campaign trail

US President Donald Trump says he remains hopeful that he will be able to resume campaign rallies ahead of the November election.

Trump said that he does not want social distancing at his rallies, which typically draw big crowds, because doesn't want attendees to miss the "flavour" of the experience. Trump stopped holding his big stadium rallies in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president predicted that when the rallies resume they'll be "bigger than ever." He plans to travel to the US Military Academy in New York next month to deliver the commencement ceremony.

00:40 GMT - Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

The Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting the new coronavirus, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes, was the top official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the most powerful men in the country, Reuters news agency reported.

"The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari," said presidency spokesman Garba Shehu in a tweet, using an honorific title for Kyari.

Kyari's was the highest-profile death due to the disease in the West African country, which has 493 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

00:18 GMT - Mexico reports 570 new coronavirus cases, 60 new deaths

Mexican health officials have reported 578 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 60 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 6,875 cases and 546 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell has said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

00:10 GMT - Mexico: Trump promised to sell 1,000 ventilators

Mexico's president says that United States President Donald Trump has promised Mexico will be able to buy 1,000 ventilators and other intensive-therapy equipment used in treating severe cases of COVID-19.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he spoke with Trump about Mexico's request to purchase the machines, relatively few of which are available in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that Trump "guaranteed me that by the end of this month" Mexico could buy 1,000 ventilators and possibly more.

Lopez Obrador calls it a "new gesture of solidarity with Mexico". He says he suggested a meeting with Trump in June or July to personally express the country's appreciation.

