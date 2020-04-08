Extreme medical shortages in rebel-held Idlib city in Syria

Aid groups are concerned about the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic reaching rebel-held Idlib city in Syria.

Fears continue in the rebel-held Idlib city of northwest Syria as the pandemic sweeps the world.

Its population lives under extreme shortages of medicine, and supplies in its hospitals have been depleted by nearly 10 years of war.

Some in Idlib city have taken matters into their own hands, producing masks.

The production provides jobs for the locals, and for some of them, a hope for a better future.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu reports.