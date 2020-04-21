Europe pandemic: Coronavirus restrictions eased in some countries

The World Health Organization is warning against complacency, as some European countries ease restrictions.

by

    Some European countries which have reported a dip or let-up in the numbers of new infections have started taking the first steps to ease coronavirus restrictions.

    In Norway, children have been allowed back to nurseries and small businesses have reopened in Denmark.

    But other countries such as Russia and the United Kingdom are still struggling to contain the pandemic.

    The World Health Organization is urging states to be cautious lest a second wave of infections hits them.

    Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

