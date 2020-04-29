COVID-19: A moment of silence for fallen front-line workers in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recovered from COVID-19, also paid his respects.

by

    People across the United Kingdom have been paying tribute to healthcare workers who have lost their lives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

    The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday 22,351 people died in England and Wales in the week ending April 17, a third of those deaths, in elderly care homes.

    Meanwhile, In Europe, both France and Spain have announced how they plan to ease restrictions if they can keep a handle on new infections.

    Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from London.

