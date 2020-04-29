COVID-19: A moment of silence for fallen front-line workers in UK

People across the United Kingdom have been paying tribute to healthcare workers who have lost their lives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday 22,351 people died in England and Wales in the week ending April 17, a third of those deaths, in elderly care homes.

Meanwhile, In Europe, both France and Spain have announced how they plan to ease restrictions if they can keep a handle on new infections.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from London.