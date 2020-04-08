COVID-19: Growing concerns over medical workers' mental health

There are growing concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is putting the long-term mental health of front line medical workers at risk.

Some North American doctors say they do not see a way they can come out of the crisis the same person.

As coronavirus cases near their projected peak in North America, front line healthcare workers risk getting infected themselves.

But on top of their physical wellbeing, there are concerns over whether they can cope with the mental trauma stemming from the gruelling work.

Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports.