Which countries have not reported any coronavirus cases?

In December 2019, the coronavirus was seemingly confined to China.

But, a few weeks later, the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19, became a global pandemic.

The virus, which leads to a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from droplets of bodily fluids - such as mucus and saliva, has now been reported in at least 185 countries.

More:

Scientists, health officials and governments across the world have encouraged citizens to practice physical distancing and to avoid going out unless for necessary purposes.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.79 million people have been infected, and the global death toll is more than 110,000. Nearly 400,000 patients have recovered.

Here are a few countries that have not reported any cases of the coronavirus so far:

Comoros

Kiribati

Lesotho

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Nauru

North Korea

Palau

Samoa

Sao Tome and Principe

Solomon Islands

South Sudan

Tajikistan

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu