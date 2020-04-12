Which countries have not reported any coronavirus cases?

In December 2019, the coronavirus was seemingly confined to China.
But, a few weeks later, the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19, became a global pandemic.
The virus, which leads to a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from droplets of bodily fluids - such as mucus and saliva, has now been reported in at least 185 countries.
Scientists, health officials and governments across the world have encouraged citizens to practice physical distancing and to avoid going out unless for necessary purposes.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.79 million people have been infected, and the global death toll is more than 110,000. Nearly 400,000 patients have recovered.
Here are a few countries that have not reported any cases of the coronavirus so far:
Comoros
Kiribati
Lesotho
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Nauru
North Korea
Palau
Samoa
Sao Tome and Principe
Solomon Islands
South Sudan
Tajikistan
Tonga
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Vanuatu