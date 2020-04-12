Which countries have not reported any coronavirus cases?

Coronavirus has been labelled a pandemic but a handful of countries have not yet reported any cases.

    More than 1.79 million people have been infected, and the global death toll is above 110,000 [Amit Dave/Reuters]
    In December 2019, the coronavirus was seemingly confined to China.

    But, a few weeks later, the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19, became a global pandemic.

    The virus, which leads to a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from droplets of bodily fluids - such as mucus and saliva, has now been reported in at least 185 countries.

    Scientists, health officials and governments across the world have encouraged citizens to practice physical distancing and to avoid going out unless for necessary purposes.

    According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.79 million people have been infected, and the global death toll is more than 110,000. Nearly 400,000 patients have recovered.

    Here are a few countries that have not reported any cases of the coronavirus so far:

    Comoros

    Kiribati

    Lesotho

    Marshall Islands

    Micronesia

    Nauru

    North Korea

    Palau

    Samoa

    Sao Tome and Principe

    Solomon Islands

    South Sudan

    Tajikistan

    Tonga

    Turkmenistan

    Tuvalu

    Vanuatu

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News