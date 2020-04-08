Coronavirus lockdown complicates Philippines's fight against TB

Manila, Philippines - For years, Josefina Marquez, 58, has worked as a laundry helper in Metro Manila, but the coronavirus lockdown which President Rodrigo Duterte imposed on March 15 has not only left her without any income - it has also endangered the lives of four members of her family who are suffering from tuberculosis (TB).

Now the sole breadwinner for her family faces difficulties getting TB medicine for her ailing husband and their three children.

"My daughters and husband each take 17 pills a day, but my son takes injections, and I don’t know where he can travel to, or who will do his injections now under the lockdown," Marquez said.

"Transport has been stopped under the quarantine. When I went to collect their medications on Monday. I had a quarantine pass, but the police at the checkpoint said I need a letter from the clinic giving me permission to go to the clinic. But how can I get the letter without going?"

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2019 Global Tuberculosis Report, an estimated 591,000 Filipinos had the disease in 2018 [Lynzy Billing/Al Jazeera]

In the meantime, her children and husband have run out of medication.

On April 7 Duterte extended the lockdown to the country's northern island of Luzon, including Metro Manila, affecting at least 57 million people, as the government continues to wrestle with the continuing spread of the pandemic.

Similar partial lockdowns have also been imposed in the remaining parts of the country by the provincial and town governments, virtually placing the entire country of more than 104 million people under quarantine.

The country has recorded at more than 3,700 coronavirus infections and nearly 180 deaths.

Strain to the health system

With the country's healthcare facing the added strain of the coronavirus, the lives of tens of thousands of TB patients are now at risk, as hospitals become no-go zones due to the influx of COVID-19 cases.

Government healthcare workers have also postponed immunisation programmes, such as for TB and polio, as the fight against coronavirus takes priority nationwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2019 Global Tuberculosis Report, an estimated 591,000 Filipinos had TB in 2018, accounting for 6 percent of the 10 million cases around the world.

Of that number, 26,000 died. Despite being a preventable disease, TB remains heavily stigmatised in the country.

The lockdown in the Philippines's northern island of Luzon due to the coronavirus has left many people without jobs for weeks now [Lynzy Billing/Al Jazeera]

Today, an estimated one million Filipinos have active cases of TB and the Philippines has the third-highest number of cases in the world after South Africa and Lesotho.

As health facilities across the country deal with the pandemic, patients with TB now also face the threat of contracting coronavirus due to their weakened immune systems, said Dr Alfie Calingacion, who works with tuberculosis patients in the central island of Bohol.

Calingacion said hospitals lacked basic personal protective equipment such as surgical masks and N95 respirators.

"Our hospitals are jam-packed now with Covid-19 patients, so we have advised our TB patients to stay at home," he said.

Lockdown interrupts TB treatment

While healthcare workers advise TB patients to stock up on medications for six months, according to the Department of Health’s (DOH) recommendation on March 24, supplies are not always available, complicating their situation amid the lockdown, said Calingacion.

But even as nations scramble to confront a new pandemic, the WHO is reminding governments around the world of the need to continue tackling TB.

"Delivery of TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care services should be ensured in tandem with the COVID-19 response," the WHO said in a statement on March 20.

The UN body said that while data on COVID-19 infections on TB patients is limited, people who are ill with both diseases are likely to have poorer treatment outcomes, especially if their TB treatment is interrupted.

Experts say tuberculosis, a highly infectious disease that also attacks the lungs, continues to be an aggressive killer.

"TB continues to kill over 70 patients per day in the Philippines, most of whom are poor and voiceless," said Rajendra-Prasad Hubraj, team leader for Communicable Diseases at the WHO Philippines.

Hubraj said most providers are complying with the directive to stock up on medical supplies and the agency continues to monitor the progress of TB patients, even from provinces and towns using a real-time mobile phone application.

Still, there are some challenges on the ground, such as the Department of Health workers who travel on motorbikes to provide TB testing being stopped at roadblocks during the continuing Philippine lockdown, Hubraj added.

Anti-TB drug effective against coronavirus?

Due to the widespread coronavirus lockdown in the northern island of Luzon, poor families have been unable to access medicine for those suffering from other ailments such as tuberculosis [Lynzy Billing [Al Jazeera]

But the fight against TB could prove itself to be an unexpected and vital weapon in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers at Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, are fast-tracking large-scale human testing to see if a vaccine used for decades to prevent TB can also protect people from COVID-19 infection.

The trial of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine will be conducted on 4,000 health workers in hospitals around Australia.

"Although originally developed against tuberculosis and given to over 130 million babies annually for that purpose, BCG also boosts humans' 'front-line' immunity, training it to respond to germs with greater intensity," they said in a statement.

Similar trials on the TB vaccine are being conducted in several other countries including the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

An earlier report from New York Institute of Technology found that the BCG vaccine has been linked to fewer coronavirus infections in countries, where the drug is administered compared with countries where it is not being used such as Italy, the Netherlands, and the US. Further tests remain pending.

Meanwhile in Manila, unable to access medicine or find work until the coronavirus lockdown is eased, Marquez hopes the current health crisis will not make her family's life even harder than it already is.