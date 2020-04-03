US coronavirus deaths near 6,000, cases top 240,000: Live updates

The number of coronavirus infections continue to rise worldwide, with more than 1,013,000 people diagnosed, as the death toll nears 53,000, including almost 6,000 in the United States, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University early on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic death toll in Spain passed 10,000 on Thursday, as the country reported its highest single-day number of deaths since the outbreak began with the total rising by more than 1,000 to 10,348 among 112,065 infections.

More than 210,000 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,000 in the US.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic manufacturing of N95 protective masks, as health officials debate new guidelines amid concerns that the disease is being spread by infected people who are showing no symptoms.

Friday, April 3

Governments in the Middle East need to act fast to limit the spread of the coronavirus after cases rose to nearly 60,000, almost double their level a week earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

"New cases have been reported in some of the most vulnerable countries with fragile health systems," said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the WHO's director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, which includes Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia and Djibouti, as well as Middle Eastern states.

"Even in countries with stronger heath systems, we have seen a worrying spike in the numbers of cases and deaths reported," he said in a statement.

"I cannot stress enough the urgency of the situation," said Mandhari. "The increasing numbers of cases show that transmission is rapidly occurring at local and community levels."

"We still have a window of opportunity, but this window is slowly closing day by day," he added.

23:20 GMT Thursday - Trump to Iran: If they want help, we will give them help

President Donald Trump has said if Iran requests his administration for help in dealing with the coronavirus emergency that he would be willing to do it.

"They have a very big case of virus. A very, very big case. One of the worst on earth if you believe what you're reading and I happen to believe what I see and what I know. If they want help, we will give them help."

Earlier, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, former Vice President Joseph Biden said he supports the lifting of sanctions against Iran as the country deals with the deadly disease.

