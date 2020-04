Colombia’s government has announced that its lockdown will be extended for another two weeks until May 11.

The country has so far managed to slow the rise of infections but already has more than 4,000 cases and almost 200 deaths.

But, as Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports, people are going hungry in Bogota.

With the local and the national government struggling to reach all those in need, many have resorted to hanging red rags from their windows to signal they need help.