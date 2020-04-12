Three civilians killed as India, Pakistan trade fire across LoC

At least three civilians have been killed after Pakistan and India exchanged fire across the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region between the two countries, Indian police said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared as both armies targeted civilian areas on Sunday with heavy artillery fire in violation of the 2003 ceasefire accord.

Shri Ram Ambarkar, an Indian police officer, said three civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when shells fired from the Pakistani army hit homes at two locations along the LoC in the Kupwara area of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Ambarkar said some people were also feared injured as authorities launched a rescue operation.

India and Pakistan both rule parts of Kashmir but claim it in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars since 1947 over the Himalayan region.

Repeated violations

Since Friday, Pakistan's military has charged India with repeated violations of the ceasefire along the frontier.

A Pakistani army statement said heavy artillery fire by India "deliberately targeted civilians" on the Pakistani side of the border.

Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation late last night along LOC and Working Boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh Sectors deliberately targeting civilian population.

The military said on Sunday that two people were seriously hurt overnight and had to be evacuated.

On Saturday, the Pakistani military said six people, including a child, were wounded when Indian soldiers launched a barrage of rockets and mortars into civilian areas of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training anti-India fighters and also helping them by providing gunfire as cover for incursions into the Indian side.

Pakistan denies this, saying it offers only moral and diplomatic support to the fighters and to Kashmiris who oppose Indian rule.